Caleres (NYSE:CAL) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $9.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. 67,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $136.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.72. Caleres has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.18 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,271,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.