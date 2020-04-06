Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,414 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.41.

NYSE:WMT traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.07. 15,915,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,693. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average of $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $338.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

