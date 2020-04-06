Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 25,827 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 67,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,274,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,425,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.