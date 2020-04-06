Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.84.

Shares of AMZN traded up $91.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,997.59. 5,754,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,941.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,847.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

