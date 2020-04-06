Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 821 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $12.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

