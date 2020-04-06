Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $17.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,455,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,986,521. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

