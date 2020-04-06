Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 8,592 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 69,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 87,345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.45. 2,744,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,160. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

