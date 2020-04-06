Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.59.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.