Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Steris by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

NYSE:STE traded up $9.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.65. 978,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,770. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.07.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

