Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded up $4.32 on Monday, hitting $58.45. 32,308,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,745,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $231.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,646. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

