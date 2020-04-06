Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY traded up $5.51 on Monday, hitting $45.01. 6,654,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,350. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

