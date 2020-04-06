Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.51. 5,405,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

