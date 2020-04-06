Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 48.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.41. 548,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,946. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.07. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

