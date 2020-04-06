Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (down from ) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Chevron stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,326,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,693. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

