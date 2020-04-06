Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.0% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 68,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

American Express stock traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.87. 11,249,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

