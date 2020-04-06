Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.11. 12,702,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.