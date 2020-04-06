Callahan Advisors LLC Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $117.81. 16,846,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,483,644. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.