Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $3.08 on Monday, reaching $58.27. 627,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,635. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $104.53.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

