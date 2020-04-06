Callahan Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CVS Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,292,341. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,817,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

