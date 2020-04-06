Callahan Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.11. 5,044,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

