Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,909,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 164,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 313,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 35,244 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.65. 6,060,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,868. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

