Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,342,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,353. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.