Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $295,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $17.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.16. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

