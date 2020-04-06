Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,585 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $11.50 on Monday, reaching $165.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,977,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The firm has a market cap of $1,257.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

