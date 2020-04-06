Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 12,551 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of BIP traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 972,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,737. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.538 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,071.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

