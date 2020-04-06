Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $4.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,573. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

