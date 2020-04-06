Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 3,197 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nike by 452.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 5.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,084,100. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.63. 11,263,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

