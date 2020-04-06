Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.90. 3,549,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.