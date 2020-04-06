Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $89.04 on Monday, reaching $1,186.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,286.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.74. The company has a market cap of $754.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price target (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,163,557 shares of company stock worth $141,144,223 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

