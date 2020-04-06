Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 4,490 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Danaher by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.94. 5,605,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

