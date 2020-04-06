Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 963 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 8.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Booking by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $126.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,356.68. 751,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,574.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,876.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,883.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

