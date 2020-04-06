Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,201 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 19,552 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded up $9.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.02. 3,509,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.90 and its 200-day moving average is $148.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

