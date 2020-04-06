Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $104.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

3/17/2020 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

3/16/2020 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/12/2020 – Camden Property Trust had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $71.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

