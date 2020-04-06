Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOS. CSFB dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.27.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up C$3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$28.89. 347,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,201. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$18.27 and a 1 year high of C$74.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.08.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

