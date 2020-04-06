Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM):

4/1/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

3/20/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

NYSE CM opened at $54.64 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3,170.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 266,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 258,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,681,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 607,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.