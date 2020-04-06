Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$108.85.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$112.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE:CM traded up C$3.88 on Monday, hitting C$80.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,394. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$67.52 and a 1 year high of C$115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$71.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,994,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,981 shares in the company, valued at C$4,699,166.82. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham purchased 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$87.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,839.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,839. Insiders have acquired 33,022 shares of company stock worth $2,393,742 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

