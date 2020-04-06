Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.33.

CWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Phillips bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.12 per share, with a total value of C$30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$423,968.64. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Hector Fowler bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,713,896. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $191,185.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.73 on Monday, reaching C$18.60. 270,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,219. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$15.70 and a 52 week high of C$36.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$219.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4530036 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.