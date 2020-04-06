Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$25.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.26 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

OGI opened at C$2.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.16 million and a P/E ratio of -8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.