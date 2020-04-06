Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 114 ($1.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Capita to a “sector performer” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Capita to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capita to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

CPI stock opened at GBX 27.67 ($0.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.63. The stock has a market cap of $402.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09.

Capita (LON:CPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts predict that Capita will post 1289.999994 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Lester bought 13,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 14,137 shares of company stock worth $1,017,387 over the last 90 days.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

