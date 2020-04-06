Capital One Financial (COF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) recently:

4/2/2020 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $111.00.

3/13/2020 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Capital One Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of COF opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Capital One Financial Corp alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $509,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.