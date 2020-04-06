Capital One Financial Comments on Encana Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encana in a research report issued on Friday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will earn ($2.80) per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.07. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Encana to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CSFB set a C$3.00 price target on Encana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Encana stock opened at C$4.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $976.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.39. Encana has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.94.

About Encana

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

