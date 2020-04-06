Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Capitol Federal Financial an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. BidaskClub raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. 519,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,795. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

