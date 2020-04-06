Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 126,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $165.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

