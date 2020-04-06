Cardano (ADA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $87.63 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, Bittrex and ZB.COM. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $876.90 million and approximately $87.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005662 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018647 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.02384617 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001096 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007932 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Upbit, Huobi, Coinnest, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Exmo, OTCBTC, Coinbe, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Indodax, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, ABCC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

