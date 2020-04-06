Cardano Trading Up 19.6% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $929.17 million and approximately $129.92 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005789 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.02400152 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008533 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Indodax, Exmo, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Binance, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Huobi, Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io, Coinbe and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

