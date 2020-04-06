Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cardlytics from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 47,700 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $554,308.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,455 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 271,638 shares worth $21,764,640. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.77 million, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 2.53. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

