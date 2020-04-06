Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from to in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $6.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 499,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,584. The stock has a market cap of $725.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.53. Cardlytics has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 181,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,361,451.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and have sold 271,638 shares worth $21,764,640. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

