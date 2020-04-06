Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to Neutral by Mizuho

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRE. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $13.04 on Monday. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,397,000 after acquiring an additional 538,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

