CargoX Price Up 36.7% Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,776.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. One CargoX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.02633734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00205889 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047717 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.