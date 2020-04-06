Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €116.00 by Deutsche Bank

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AFX. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.43 ($116.78).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €86.80 ($100.93) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €67.70 ($78.72) and a twelve month high of €122.10 ($141.98). The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of €92.27 and a 200 day moving average of €104.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.